Become a LongoMatch user – new offers

Our long year’s partner Fluendo has just released new offer for using LongoMatch PRO. You all know the advantages of this software, as we are using it at each Referee.pl Camp. For this year’s camp in Romania and Poland we will again train you to use LongoMatch.

Please see below for more details of the new offer.

Why LongoMatch PRO?

Because only with the PRO license you can use powerful features like: The Presentations tool Live Full HD Enconding Video Zoom Tool Enhanced video quality Import data from other external sources Export your data to Excel® Advanced statistics and many others!

Only PRO users have access to Technical Support

Along with your PRO license you get the plugin Sync2Desk for free, which allows you to sync the analysis done with our free App Tag2Win using your iPad® with your LongoMatch PRO.

You can read more here: http://www.longomatch.com/en/video-analysis-products/