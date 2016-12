Session in Romania – date changes – please read!

The session is moving now 1 day in advance because of the adjustment of the dates of tournament. Check new arrival and departure time below.

All the registrants were communicated the change by the email. Please double check your flights and travel details.

We apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused. Still there is a lot of time till the camp so we are sure all of you can join with no big travel changes.

Referee.pl Team