LongoMatch by FLUENDO - start analyzing your games today!

We are very happy to confirm, that this year again at REFEREE.PL you will analyze your games with the help of one of the best worldwide software supporters in the sport industry and our long term partner – LongoMatch by FLUENDO.

LongoMatch

is a FLUENDO product

Fluendo was founded in 2004 in Barcelona and it is a leading company of multimedia legal software solutions, developed under the GStreamer platform for multiple devices and operating system.

In 2014, Fluendo acquired the video sports analysis tool LongoMatch, reaffirming its leadership in the multimedia market.

More information about Fluendo at www.fluendo.com

About LongoMatch

LongoMatch started as an open source project developed by Andoni Morales, Senior Developer of Fluendo in 2008, and it creates a loyal community of users (athletes, coaches, referees and video analysts) contributing to its growth.

In 2014, Fluendo acquired the commercialization and development rights of LongoMatch, the multi-sports and multi-platform video analysis software that allows users to analyse real-time their games. Fluendo is, therefore, the company currently responsible for the development and realease of new versions of LongoMatch PRO, and the maintenance of the OpenSource version. ( http://www.longomatch.com/en/video-analysis-products/ )

In 2013 LongoMatch was nominated as one of the top 10 sports analysis systems in the world, in the Performance Video Analysis Software Guide. LongoMatch has today more than 8000 users of different sports worldwide.