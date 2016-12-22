BLUCOM - system to communicate between referees

As in past years, this year again we will use the BLUCOM equipment at the REFEREE.PL. It is the best tool to use for the communication between referees on the court and the instructor on the live channel. This tool has been very well received by all the users and specially the participants of our camp. We are very happy to cooperate with BLUCOM company for this partnership.

What is the best way to receive a feedback? It needs to be timely and precise. This tool supports you during the games and provides instant contact with your partners, so you can communicate in seconds after the situation or action happened. In the situation that all of you come to the camp to learn, recap and prepare yourself to the coming season such a form of feedback is mandatory to make progress.

Here are the applications that are supported by this tool: