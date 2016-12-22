New things are coming!! - new technology cameras to be used for the first time at REFEREE.PL camp

Specially for you and as investment in your development and eventually success on the court in coming future REFEREE.PL team came up with an idea to use new technology equipment, which will be cameras, to wear on your head.

This tool is supposed to help the training of referees in regard to the observation of proper zones on the court and making the call on the actions that you really see and not guessing. As consequence to be more effective with the calls during your games, by gaining the best position to assess the action on the field.

This is the new idea. We are very excited to implement it this year and highly hoping you will be same excited. Cannot wait to introduce this tool to you very soon.