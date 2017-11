Gianluca Mattioli (1967 – 2017)

We are very sad writing this words. Referees family has just lost a dear friend. His life was finished too fast. There are so many happy moments that we can list with Gianluca in our life. His smile and always good mood is something we all will remember about him. Words are never adequate in moments like these. We will say though, that our hearts go out to you, and we will always recall the joyous memories that we are privileged to have in knowing you. RIP Gianluca Mattioli.