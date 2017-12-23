Happy Holidays and New Year from REFEREE.PL

To all referees, instructors, our friends and partners from all around the world we would like to wish a very Happy Holidays, to have relaxing time with your family and loved ones. Take this break to rethink your goals status, check where you are and if you are making the progress that you wanted. This is half of the season and a perfect moment to course correction and still aiming high towards the end of the season. New Year is coming and new possibilities, prepare your body and mind. Hope to see you again at the camp in 2018.

All the best,

Kuba, Marta, Paweł