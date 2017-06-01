Michal Pietrakiewicz – "creative" referee from Poland

Already since the age of twelve Michal had a strong relationship with basketball – at the beginning he was a player, later on he had become a referee and now he is also a basketball activist and an organizer of many sport events.

At the moment, he is combining his creative writing studies at the University of Lodz, Poland with his work as an organizer of one of the biggest amateur basketball leagues in Poland. Already for more than ten years Michał is involved in refereeing – for few years he was teaching young adepts of refereeing in his region.

He is a perfectionist – he knows, that one can constantly develop refereeing skills and his aim is to do that at each game. Michał is a certified specialist in organization of sport events and sport in general is his passion since childhood. Five times in a row Michał has taken part in Scania Camp referee clinics (2012-2016) and two times in Referee.pl clinics.

He has refereed the Polish national championship final game of men U20, the bronze medal national championship game of men U16 and woman U18. He is a referee of PZKosz leagues since 2013. His hobby is travelling and creative writing – nowadays he is working on a collection of short stories. In his free time, he loves to read and he is involved in local community initiatives.

At the age of 18, I have enrolled to a referee course to learn more about the rules of the game, but initially I did not want to become a referee. I simply wanted to expand my knowledge to be able to as a player argue with the referees on the court. Although, during the practical classes I have realized that this is something what I want to do in the future. I liked the refereeing from the start but later I have fallen in love with it. The development, learning new stuff and constant contact with basketball and to be a part of the basketball game event, all of these is just a small part of being a ref. On top of that, all of the amazing people, places, travels and sport events, which also makes a great part of this job.

Michal will be with us in Radom, at the second session of the camp. We are excited to meet very soon!

Thank you Michal!!