Get better every single day! at UFFO Survival Camp 2017

The survival camp which starts in one week in Poland will be special from many reasons. Not only this is the first survival camp for referees ever organized, but also it is attached to GetBetter camp for players. Please read below to understand the initiative of the GetBetter camp, straight from their organizers: Artur Pacek and Konrad Kazmierczyk. (source: getbetter.pl)

GETBETTER is much more than just practicing. This is passion, dedication, efectivness and love to live. This is waking up every day to isnpire others. Here experience and knowledge go togehter with professionalizm and wilingness to get better every day, to become a WINNER!

Mental GETBETTER

We know that working on your own development it like fulfilling your hunger. You need to eat regularly!

If you think, that one training with us will change your game and your life, then you are wrong... you are not in such a place!

Let’s be honest. Only hard and regular work brings effects. To go around the world you will not use

Statement #1

People using help from others achieve more from life in shorter time. Most likely the best sportsmen in the world always have group of people around themselves.

Statement #2

You need 2 minutes for the coach to pass you the information and explain what will you learn.

You need 2 weeks, to comfortably do it at the practice.

You need 2 months, to start using it during the game.

Break beetwen end of the season and beginning of new one is usually 3 months on avarage. In this time period you have an opportunity to learn at least 6 new moves, tricks, technics, which you will use during new season.

Statement #3

Being methodical, regular and persistent needs a lot of work, but leads to effects. You can not build your dream body if you practice once a month at the gym, the same you will never develop your skills, if you practice not regular and few times. Big things need thousands hours of practice and repeats this one activity till perfection.

If you want to know more join UFFO Survival Camp 2017!!!!!!

