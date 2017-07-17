Welcome the campers for the first UFFO Survival Camp 2017

The pilot survival camp in Poland is being done for the first time in a format that will be presented this year. Our participants will join in the same place and facilities the players camp GetBetter. This referees camp is special, as it will be very targeted on individual progress and therefore the planned group of campers is small, so everyone can get very special, individual attention while practicing with the instructors.

There will be 7 referees: Asimina from England, Veronika from Slovakia and Hande from Turkey and 4 gentlemen from Poland: Jan, Bartosz, Tomasz and Adam. Give a warm welcome to all of them, as there is a hard work ahead for the whole week!

Here is some of them sharing shortly some information about themselves:

As for the information about myself, I am a young ambitious referee, I love basketball, meeting new, people and learning new things, which is also the reason why I signed up for this camp - to improve my performance, gain new experience and get to know more amazing people :) - Veronika Malčeková

Hande Öztürk was born in 1990 in Turkey and started to officiate in 2009. Currently she is a referee on national level and 3x3 FIBA referee. Whenever she has time she works as a lawyer. Hande joins the survival camp because she would like to improve herself prior to the season and get the best out of off-season.

Jan Kowalewicz - Self-employed graduate of Poznań University of Economics. Announcer and basketball referee with international experience. Sports passionate with long-term practice gained by working in basketball clubs and students organizations. Sociable, organized and open minded fan of new technologies. „I signed in for the Survival Camp because I am on my way back to good health after the surgery and I am sure that coaches from Camp will help me to make it real.” said Jan.

Bartosz Koralewski was born in 1984 in Kielce, Poland. He lives in Warsaw since 2007. Join Regional Division in 2009. Second/Third Division in 2015. Bartek works as Sound engeneer in dubbing, voiceocer studio. He is now coming back to officiating after leg injury. Why Referee camp? – we asked Bartek. He said: „Simply, get better! Phisically, teoretically and mentally. If you don't wanna be better and get to improve yourself you are taking a step back. Also I want to come back to phisically condition after leg injury.

When I was 9 years old my Mom, who used to be a semi-professional basketball player in women's top league, encouraged me to start training basketball and its been a huge part of my life ever since. I've been officiating for 6 years, 4 years on a national level, currently in men's 1st division. Loving every moment of the officiating experience and looking forward to meet all of you! Signed in for a camp because I loved the idea of more individual approach to each camper. – Tomasz Langowski