REFEREE.PL CAMP 2018 - Invitation

Dear Friends,

We are excited to announce the 15th year edition of REFEREE.PL camp for basketball officials.

This year again we would like to invite you to Poland, and for the third time to Radom, which is located in the greatest region of Masovia, close to Warsaw and have long basketball traditions.

We are aiming again to bring a spark in the action and provide something new, interesting, refreshed, that will give referees special motivation and chance to improve skills on the court - this is going to be the great chance to learn new things from the most experience people in the referee’s world!

In a nutshell what we have planned this year is: higher level of games to officiate then last year (top league and first league senior male tournaments, and the same like last year big international youth club tournament), change of higher quality hotel and closer to the gym, also together with better meals. The group will be smaller to make sure everyone gets sufficient individual time with the instructors. And this year camp will be one day longer!

As usual campers will have lectures and practical trainings on and off the court. During the lectures we will focus mainly on the quality of the calls, criteria and officiating techniques. We will also talk over 3-man mechanics and give a chance to listen to advises from experienced referees and instructors from different leagues. All the games will be recorded and there will be a chance to work with the video material immediately after officiating. We will also provide some other multimedia techniques to help us improve your officiating. One of them will be new camera system for officials.

More details about the camp will be published at www.referee.pl.

If you, or any of your colleagues, are interested to join our camp, please fill in the Application Form RADOM 2018 at our website.

Camp fee:

Full residential costs: 465 EUR - all inclusive

Best regards,

REFEREE.PL STAFF

Please contact:



Kuba Zamojski

+48 601 736 920

