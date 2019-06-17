CAMP RADOM 2019 Invitation

REFEREE.PL CAMP 2019

Radom, POLAND

4-8 September 2019

16th year edition of REFEREE.PL camp for basketball officials comes true again.

This year we are very happy to come back to Radom (Poland), that have long basketball traditions and related to us since 2016. We hope that close location of Warsaw will give you good logistic opportunities to come to our camp.

As always, we are aiming to bring something new, interesting, refreshed, that will give referees possibilities to improve all skills needed on court. Again, this is going to be the great chance to learn new things from the most experience people in the referee’s world!

Compare the last year:

we are going to have better games (two senior tournaments - top league and 2nd div teams, plus international junior tournament),

everything inside Radom - so we are not going lost time for travel to other cities,

better meals - as we were challenges with it in the past,

better equipment,

smaller group that will give opportunity for more individual work.

As usual campers will have lectures and practical trainings on and off the court. During the lectures we will focus mainly on the quality of the calls, criteria and officiating techniques. We will also talk over 3-man mechanics and give a chance to listen advises from experienced referees and instructors from different top leagues.

All the games will be recorded and there will be a chance to work with the video material immediately after the game. As always, we will provide some new multimedia techniques to help us improve your officiating.

More details about the camp will be published at www.referee.pl.

If you, or any of your colleagues, are interested to join our camp, please fill in the Application Form RADOM 2019 at our website. Registration starts on Monday June 17th at 12:00

Camp fee:

Full residential costs: 485 EUR - all inclusive

Best regards,

REFEREE.PL STAFF