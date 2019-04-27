SURVIVAL CAMP 2019 Invitation

We are very happy to announce the 3rd edition of SURVIVAL CAMP - the very modern way of working to improve referee’s skills in all individual aspects.

Again, we will prepare for the next season together with the basketball players and coaches („Get Better Camp”). The main focus of the camp will be to improve all personal skills. Of course, all will be done as ONE TEAM WORKING TOGETHER 24h/7 DURING 5 DAYS. This is the only camp where instructors are also part of the camp.

The camp will take place in Jezierzyce Słupskie (POLAND), which is close to Słupsk and Polish sea side located 120 km from the Gdansk airport. It is also accessible by train.

Camp start on Monday July 15th and finishes Friday evening 19th.

There is 5 days of hard work waiting for you.

We will work on the physical condition, strength, but also, and mainly on the development of the individual officating technics, that each of us needs to use on the court. We will kill your bad habits and you will be „infected” by better ones.

The main trainings will contain movement on the court, proper positioning, clear observation. There will be mostly practical trainings, but also theoretical classes.

Officiating games will be serious games of professional players who also will be getting ready for next season!

Important note is, that this camp session is not about comfort, it is about quick access to training conditions and facilities to maximize our time with the specialists, coaches and instructors.

There will be also possibility to collect the data about your body condition. There will be possibility to work with physiotherapists and collect information from professional coaches how to work to avoid injuries that you have problem with.

There will be many practice games to work on. We will

spend a lot of time on the court and to analyse our work supported by new technologies.

Our partner for this camp is players camp „Get Better” where they will host players playing in different teams, also from top polish league.

More details info about them on referee.pl, also about survival camps which took place last years.

In order to adjust your travel dates we can help to organize the stay night before or/and after, as usual. The additional fees will apply. We will also as always try to help within the group with the logistics. (airports and train stations).

If you decide to join for this camp, we will start work with you very soon to get ready!

If you, or any of your colleagues, are interested to join The Survival Camp, please fill in the Application Form SURVIVAL CAMP 2019 at our website. The group will be max 9-12 people, so be fast!

We will sleep and eat the same place as players and coaches - in the camp conditions.

Camp fee:

Full residential costs: 370 EUR - all-inclusive

Feel free to contact if you have any questions:

Kuba Zamojski

M: +48 601 736 920

