SURVIVAL CAMP 2019 - Day 1

We start our Survival Camp with the 3PO fundamentals training and the criteria in the camps in the morning, try to apply the learning and common understanding in the game practice in the coming few days, then we end with a running practice For the morning. In the afternoon, we divided into 2 groups, one of them officiating the game and practice we what we learn this morning. The other group went to gym, we have leg day today. After dinner, we went to Ustka to enjoy the beach. We sat down to have a dinner and knowing each other’s culture and background. It’s a great time for us. We working hard, we are tired but happy.

Ho Yuen Toby Mok

Hong Kong