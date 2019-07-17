SURVIVAL CAMP 2019 - Day 2

The second day started also in the gym early in the morning with 3PO mechanics. We practiced more about rotations, responsabilities of the referees and fast break situations, after which we continued with the physical preparation, the beep test. Before lunch, we cut clips from the games in the previous day and discussed different special situations. Also small jogging at the stadium and good lunch. In the afternoon we had together the pregame meeting and 30 min warm up with the players before the games. The same as yesterday, we were two grups, one was officiating when another working out in the gym, each game we switch . After dinner, we finished with yoga session, where we stretched out more muscles than we knew we had. Hard day for all of us, but we’re still going strong.

Ioana Cojocaru

Netherlands