Referee.pl Survival Camp 2020 Invitation

SURVIVAL CAMP 2020





One more time, one more year!

INVITATION

We are very happy to announce the 4th edition of SURVIVAL CAMP. This camp is very modern way of working to improve referees’ skills in all individual aspects.

Small group of campers - huge results at the end of the week.

The main focus of the camp will be on improving all personal skills. Of course, all will be done as ONE TEAM WORKING TOGETHER 24h/7 DURING 5 DAYS. This is the only camp where instructors are also part of the camp.

The camp will take place in Jezierzyce Słupskie (POLAND), which is close to Słupsk and Polish seaside located 120 km from the Gdansk airport. It is also accessible by train.

Camp starts on Monday July 20th and finishes Friday evening July 24th.

There are 5 days of hard work waiting for you.

We will work on the physical condition, strength, but also and mainly on the development of your officiating technics. We will take care of everything what each of us needs on the court. We will kill your bad habits and you will be „infected” with better ones.

The main trainings will contain movement on the court, proper positioning, clear observation. There will be mostly practical trainingsas well as theoretical classes when each of us will be active.

Officiated games will be serious games of professional players who will be also geting ready for the next season!

Important note is, that this camp is not about comfort, it is about quick access to training conditions and facilities to maximize our time with the specialists, coaches and instructors.

There will be also possibility to collect the data about your body condition. You will have chance to work with physiotherapists and get information from professional coaches how to work to avoid injuries.

There will be a chance to analyze our work supported by new technologies. This will help us to understand what we do right what we do wrong.

Our partner for this camp is the players camp „Get Better” who hosts players from different teams, top senior leagues included.

If you decide to join us, we will start work with you very soon to get ready!

If you, or any of your colleagues, are interested to join The Survival Camp, please fill in the Application Form SURVIVAL CAMP 2020 at our website. The group will be max 9-12 people, so be fast!

We will sleep and eat at the same place as players and coaches - see the camp conditions.

Camp fee:

Full residential costs: 390 EUR - all-inclusive (full board)

Should you have any questions, feel free to contact

Kuba Zamojski

M: +48 601 736 920

This email address is being protected from spambots.

More details about previous survival camps are on: www.referee.pl

* In order to adjust your travel dates we can help you to organize the stay night before or/and after, as usual. The additional fees will apply. We will also as always try to help you within the group with the logistics (from and to airports and train stations).