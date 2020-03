Second Session of Referee.pl Survival Camp 2020

We are very happy to announce the SECOND SESSION on 4th edition of SURVIVAL CAMP due to the huge interest. And the second session of this year Referee.pl Survivale Camp will start a few days after first one finished - 27.07.2020.

Now you can register for the second session by fulfill dedicated registration form on our website. Still you can also register for the first session.