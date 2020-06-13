SURVIVAL CAMP 2020 SESSION 1 - LETS START

Finaly we are back with you !

Due to pandemic COVID - 19 we had to re-schedue our plans and terms of this year REFEREE.PL SURVIVAL CAMP. Now we have possibility and we are ready to work with you.

The first session of our Survival Camp will take place verry soon. We will start it at 29th of June 2020 and finish at 3th of July 2020 with 12 Junior Campers and 3 Senior Campers.

We are looking forward to starting the first session and returning to hard work on and off the court. Players and trainers are already getting ready to work with us.

We are also working on Second Session of Camp. Probabely it will take place at 3rd or 4th week of July. More details will come soon.