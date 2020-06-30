DAY 1 : CAMP START

After last night in Ustka we enjoyed morning jogging to the beach. Before noon the first task was done: we all met in correct Jezierzyce. Great team of 11 campers started working really hard as soon as we were accommodated. First was fitness with invisible line between warm-up and workout. So much we were engaged! The physical preparation later on consisted of speed practice and referee movements on the court. At the end of the day some video analysis helped us to understand the right criteria for the camp officiating.

so we are getting ready to referee. Time management is not our strong part, however, this group can deal with everything, so it won’t be a problem for the rest of the camp.

A short refreshing walk around with beautiful sunset silently closed the official part of the Day 1 here.

Lets check the program for the Day 2!