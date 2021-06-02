SURVIVAL CAMP 2021 - LETS GO FOR IT

We are very happy to announce Survival Camp 2021!

It is gonna be 5th year of this special event.

We would like to offer you two sessions:

Session 1: 28th JUNE - 2nd JULY

&

Session 2: 7th JULY - 11th JULY

NEW PLACE! - WAŁBRZYCH

Closest Airport - Wroclaw - 70 km. It is possible to come there by train (Railway Station: DWORZEC WAŁBRZYCH CENTRUM - 200 m from our base).

Again under very comfortable conditions from facilities point of view. All in one spot!

The main focus of the camp will be to improve all personal skills. We will work together as ONE TEAM for 5 DAYS. This is the only camp where instructors are also active campers.

We will work not only on the physical condition and your strength but also and mainly on the development of your officiating technics.

Our goal is to kill your bad habits and you will be „infected” with better ones who help for your games.

There will be also possibility to collect the data about your body condition. You will have chance to work with physiotherapists and get information from professional coaches how to work to avoid injuries.

There will be a chance to analyze our work supported by new technologies. This will help us to understand what we do right and what we do wrong.

Our partner for this camp is the players camp „Get Better” who hosts players from different teams, top senior leagues included.

Officiated games will be serious games of professional players who will be also geting ready for the next season!

Important note is, that this camp is not about comfort, it is about quick access to training conditions and facilities to maximize our time with the specialists, coaches and instructors.

There are 5 days of hard work waiting for you!

Small group of campers!

Huge results at the end of the week.

If you decide to join us, we will start work with you very soon to get ready!

If you or any of your colleagues, are interested to join The Survival Camp, please fill in the Application Form SURVIVAL CAMP 2021 Session 1 or 2 at our website.

The group will be max 9-12 people, so be fast!

Camp fee:

Full residential costs: 400 EUR - all-inclusive (full board)

Should you have any questions, feel free to contact

Kuba Zamojski

M: +48 601 736 920

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

More details about previous survival camps are on: www.referee.pl

KEEP IN TOUCH!

* In order to adjust your travel dates we can help you to organize the stay night before or/and after, as usual. The additional fees will apply. We will also as always try to help you within the group with the logistics (from and to airports and train stations).