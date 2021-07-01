SURVIVAL CAMP 2021 - Day 2

How else could have day 2 started if not with a warm up and a morning workout. I believe that we all felt the impact of yesterday’s squats, however, thanks to our amazing coaches, soreness slowly faded and we also had the chance to learn how to sprint when changing position to the lead.

After breakfast, Natalia and Jakub led the session about block/charge and interference/goaltending situations. Natalia and Jakub’s presentation was followed by “a surprise”. This was, however, a theoretical test by Veronika, and I can say that this was truly a surprise. Before our lunch break, we also had a chance to talk about unsportsmanlike fouls and technical fouls.

During the break afterwards, we watched Olympics pre-qualifiers game (Poland v. Angola) Our “beloved warm up” was the next on today’s programme and, finally, we officiated some games. Today, we had a chance to officiate with glasses with in-built camera, so we could basically see the situations from three different angels. However, we have found out, that all three of us watched basically only the basket ball.

At the end of the day I can say that we survived!

Eduard Uhrin

Referee from Handlová (Slovak Republic)