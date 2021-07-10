SURVIVAL CAMP 2021 - Session 2/Day 5

Last smacznego...

Our morning starts very quiet at 7:00 whit body check. Everybody liked the results, because we have lost fat and have gained more muscle mass and of course rise HERO ranking.

After that we went to the gym for morning exercises and training. This session was a little bit different because we more analised situation whit better possition in the court.

Then after breakfast we met in the lecture room. There we started last presentations and watched clips. It was amazing atmosphere because it was hard discussion about clips. When emotions calmed down we finished lecture and listened intresting presentation from Veronika about fiba referee life.

In the gym we had our last game and last workout. Everybody was tired but still worked hard. In the game we were best version of ourselves, because we had a lot of feedback from our instructors and colleagues which we used and it was very helpful.

When last whistle rang we realized that thats it and we could see in everybody eyes that nobody wanted to leave... but after long good byes everybody left. I hope that we will meet again in the future. I want to say thanks to Kuba, Marcin, Bruno, Filip, Michal, Kuba junior, Paulina, Marc, Alex, Valentin and Veronika.

Good luck everyone!!!

Laimonas