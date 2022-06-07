Survival Camps 2022

SURVIVAL CAMP 2022

6th edition in the row

We are very happy to announce the 6th edition of SURVIVAL CAMP. Small group of campers - huge results at the end of the week. Survival Camp provides very modern way of working to improve referees’ skills in all individual aspects.

WHAT WE OFFER :

improving all personal skills

work as ONE TEAM 24/7

work together with instructors on and off the court

5 days of hard work to improve you as basketball referee

PLACE :

Jezierzyce Słupskie (POLAND), which is close to Słupsk and Polish seaside, located 120 km from the Gdansk airport. It is also accessible by train.

DATES (MONDAY - FRIDAY):

SESSION 1:

18-22 July 2022

SESSION 2:

25-29 July 2022

We will work on the physical condition, strength, but also and mainly on the development of your officiating technics. We will take care of everything what each of us needs on the court. We will kill your bad habits and you will be „infected” with better ones.

The main trainings will contain movement on the court, proper positioning, clear observation. There will be mostly practical trainings as well as theoretical classes when each of us will be active.

Officiated games will be serious games of professional players who will be also getting ready for the next season!

There will be also possibility to collect the data about your body condition. You will have chance to work with physiotherapists and get information from professional coaches how to work to avoid injuries.

There will be a chance to analyse our work supported by new technologies. This will help us to understand what we do right what we do wrong.

Our partner for this camp is the players camp „Get Better” who hosts players from different teams, top senior leagues included.

Important note is, that this camp is not about comfort, it is about quick access to training conditions and facilities to maximise our time with the specialists, coaches and instructors.

If you, or any of your colleagues, are interested to join The Survival Camp, please fill in the Application Form SURVIVAL CAMP 2022 Session 1 or 2 at our website. The group will be max 9-12 people, so be fast!

Camp fee: Full residential costs: 415 EUR - all-inclusive (full board)

Should you have any questions, feel free to contact

Kuba Zamojski

M: +48 601 736 920

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.