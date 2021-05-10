WE ARE BACK

We are very happy to announce that Survival Camp will take place this Summmer again!

At this moment we are close to agree on all details, but even we miss some data we can surely say that WE ARE BACK in action at 2021 Survival Camp!

As there is not much time we would like to ask all referees who are interested to send email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with the following information:

NAME

EMAIL

MOBILE

COUNTRY

DATES YOU WOULD PREFER TO COME

At this moment we would like to offer you two sessions:

Session 1: 28th JUNE - 2nd JULY

&

Session 2: 7th JULY - 11th JULY

(may be there will be more weeks available)

Most probably the camp will take place in Wałbrzych, city not far from Wroclaw (Poland). Again under very comfortable conditions from facilities point of view. All in one spot!

More details including finance, exact place and final dates will come soon!

Those who send booking by email now will have priority to get on the final list.

Please go on our website REFEREE.PL to check how we have been working last 17 years especially at Survival Camps previous years!

KEEP IN TOUCH!