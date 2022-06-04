SURVIVAL CAMPS 2022

We are very happy to announce that Survival Camp will take place this Summmer again!

Dates are:

18-22 July

25-29 July

If will be more intrested people we will also able to organize 1-5 August

All those weeks will have possibility to work with players from TOP Leagues.

Camps will take place in Jezierzyce Slupskie (next to the SLUPSK). Again under very comfortable conditions from facilities point of view. All in one spot!

We plan to start collecting applications on Tuesday June 7th at 12:00 - get ready! Please go on our website REFEREE.PL to check how we have been working last 17 years especially at Survival Camps last 5 years! If any question please let me know: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; +48601736920