FIBA Commissioner in Radom – Krzysztof Koralewski

Mr Koralewski became a basketball referee in 1967. Later on in 1979 he got FIBA license and was officiating at International level for 19 years. During this time he managed in the court more than 500 international games, including Euroleague Men and Women, Korac Cup, EuroBasket Men and Women, World Cup, Olympics and many championship tournaments.

Since 1998, he is a FIBA Commissioner and as well was working as National FIBA Instructor in Poland. As a commissioner, he participated in the FIBA World Championship in 2008 , 2010, 2014, as well as the Basketball Tournament at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. He is being invited as an instructor at many referee clinics in Russia, Lithuania, Sweden, and Poland. He also holds a title of a FIBA Honorary Referee. From season 2016/2017 Mr Koralewski is VTB league Referees Director.