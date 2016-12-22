Great referee and instructor again at REFEREE.PL – straight from Qatar - Petr Sudek

Petr was born in 1960 in Czechoslovakia and became a basketball referee in the age of 18. 7 years later he was already officiating first division in his country. He received FIBA license in 1990.

From 2001 Petr officiated more than 100 games in Euroleague, including ULEB cup Final 2006. As well 3 Final Four of Euroleague in 1999, 2004, 2005. From 1998 he was working as National Instructor, 2006 FIBA Europe Instructor, 2010 FIBA World referee supervisor.

Petr took part as Instructor in a number of clinics and camps for referees – Poland (2005, 2006), Turkey 2015, Germany, Japan, China, Qatar.



Career highlights:

- 2 Olympic games - 2000 Sydney and 2008 Beijing

- WC for women 1998 Germany

- WC men 2006 Japan

- 2 EuroBasket for women 1995, 1997

3 European Championship for men 1999, 2001, 2005

- 3 FIBA Americas Championship 1999, 2005 Puerto Rico, 2007 USA

- Asian games 1998 Thailand

- FIBA Asia Champs for women 1999 Japan

- 2 Stankovic cup 2005, 2006

- FIBA Africa Champs for women 2009

- 2 times Final Four Euroleague women 1997, 2010