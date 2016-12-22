Lahdo Sharro is a Swedish FIBA referee, one of the best in his country. Also from a year 2000 he is a Euroleague referee. Which all in total gives him almost 20 years on the court now and many important international matches officiated. Some of you may know Lahdo as an organizer of big referee clinic that is taking place every year in Sodertalje. Lahdo and Kuba are friends from many years already, they made a lot of games together and Kuba is also yearly an instructor at the Scania Cup.
So Lahdo closes the field of instructors for the 13th edition of the REFEREE.pl.
Swedish league since 1995
FIBA since 1997
Euroleague 2000-2002 and from 2007
Nebl F4 1999
Final Korac cup 2005
Final four FIBA Euro Cup 2005
Eurobasket Women 2003 and 2007