Lahdo Sharro again with us at REFEREE.PL

Lahdo Sharro is a Swedish FIBA referee, one of the best in his country. Also from a year 2000 he is a Euroleague referee. Which all in total gives him almost 20 years on the court now and many important international matches officiated. Some of you may know Lahdo as an organizer of big referee clinic that is taking place every year in Sodertalje. Lahdo and Kuba are friends from many years already, they made a lot of games together and Kuba is also yearly an instructor at the Scania Cup.

So Lahdo closes the field of instructors for the 13th edition of the REFEREE.pl.

Swedish league since 1995

FIBA since 1997

Euroleague 2000-2002 and from 2007

Nebl F4 1999

Final Korac cup 2005

Final four FIBA Euro Cup 2005

Eurobasket Women 2003 and 2007