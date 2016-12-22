We are very happy to start announcing instructors for the REFEREE.PL camp in Cluj. Mr Marius Ciulin comes as first. He is an international referee from Romania with a 20 years’ experience in the court.
He is officiating since 1995, on the international level it is 13 years, also 9 years in Euroleague. We are pleased to have Mr Ciulin for the first time as an instructor at REFEREE.PL.
Please see the highlights of his career here:
- 2005 Eurobasket Women TURKEY
- 2007 Eurobasket Women ITALY
- 2009 Eurobasket Women LATVIA
- 2011 Eurobasket Men LITHUANIA
- 2013 Eurobasket Men SLOVENIA
- 2007 World Championship U19 Women Slovakia
- 2010 World Championship U17 Men Germany