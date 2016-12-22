One of the best Romanian referees - Vinaşi Doru

This year we have strong Romanian representation in the instructor’s team for the REFEREE.PL. Next guest coming to join our instructor team is Vinaşi Doru, who almost for 20 years was an international referee and now works as a National FIBA Instructor in Romania.

Mr Doru became a referee in 1992 and started to officiate the national Romanian league 2 years later, which led him to get his international license in 1997. As FIBA referee he officiated 350 games in Club Competitions and 150 matches between National Teams, being as well top referee in Romanian National league. In 2010 he got nominated as best Romanian referee. Mr Doru finished his career in 2014 and became a National FIBA Instructor for his country.

Warm welcome to Mr Doru for the first time at the REFEREE.PL.