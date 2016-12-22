Euroleague experience, many finals, multiple championships – This is how we could start describe our next instructor. Sasa Pukl is coming from Slovenia and it will be his 5th time with REFEREE.PL. So happy to meet again. Sasa was born in 1970. He is officiating since 1987, passed his FIBA clinic in 1995 which gives him 21 years on the international courts.
- 2 Final four Euroleague (2007 Athens and 2009 Berlin)
- Final Four Women Euroleague 1999 Brno
- World Championship 2006 Japan and 2010 Turkey
- European Championship 2005 Serbia/Montenegro and 2007 Spain
- World Championship young men 2001 Japan, 2005 Argentina and 2009 New Zealand
- FIBA Americas 2011 Argentina
- Olympic Game's Referee 2012 London