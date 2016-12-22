ANDY CHEUNG - FIBA referee from Hong Kong

When I were young, I represent Hong Kong U16 national basketball team and University Team. After that, I try to participated in 3 roles in basketball which are Referee, Player and Coach. After a period of time, I found I have more interest in officiating as I like a challenging role. Moreover, I want to contribute myself to keep my loved sport to play under fair.

I start officiating 1996 and get my FIBA license 2006.

As Hong Kong Basketball Association (HKBA) - Referee Committee since 2005, major duties to promote the latest officiating skills and knowledge, referee training and assessment.

Mostly officiating in Hong Kong and also getting nominations from FIBA, FIBA Asia. The 1st time to officiate in Europe is 2009 FIBA U20 Women (Div A) Europe Championship in Poland. The 2nd time is 2013 FIBA U19 Women World Championship in Lithuania. Because of this camp, this is the 3rd time to come Europe about officiating. For 2016, I had been going to Dubai for GCC Men Club Championship on May. Previously also officiating in NBA Summer League, FIBA Asia Championship Men and Women, Asia Games, Arab Games, FIBA Asia Referee Camp, ...etc

I would like to take this opportunity thousand thanks to FIBA, FIBA Asia and HKBA!!

Actually, I love to actively improve my officiating in all areas and want to fully contribute more to the world basketball which is my target of life. As I heard that this is the best camp in the world with very well experiences world instructors. That's why I try my best to come to learn and practice this year. I will try my best to apply what all I learn in future championship in order to contribute to my loved basketball as the number one world sport!

Officiating is about teamwork. I enjoy to work with different colleagues and make friends all over the world. I think that Referees are not only teammates during on the court but also heart to heart friendship off the court which is important for life and basketball.

For my family, my wife is also FIBA referee. We have a baby girl named Scarlett now is 1.5 year old and she loves ball very much. So my life is also surrounded by basketball. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you my wife for the fully supporting so that I can come to this camp.