In Cluj you will meet Romanian referee from Austria - Tiberiu Lucaciu

Tiberiu is an economist, who works for Coca-Cola Austria as an area sales manager in Vienna. He grew up in Romania, and decided at the age of 19 to move to Vienna to study Business Administration. During his studies at the University of Vienna, he started his officiating career back in 2005 in the youth leagues.

After working hard year after year, he was invited to the Kick Off for Austrian league referees in 2009, and began to officiate 2nd League Men games and 1st League Women. In October 2012 he joined the 1st League Men (Admiral Basketball Bundesliga). Until now he officiated more than 140 First Divison games including the 4 Final of the 2014/2015 ABL season and also the Cup Final 2016.

He has been to three Kuba Camps: Tallin 2012, Bielsko 2013, Antalya 2015 and is very happy to join Cluj 2016. He has also been in Sakarya(TUR) 2013 and Saint-Chamond(FRA) 2015 on tournaments organized by FIBA for Potential FIBA Referees.

People in Austria ask me why I go to the same camp every year. My answer is very simple: for me REFEREE.PL Camp is the best referee training camp in Europe. Top instructors, hardworking people and very good games.

Best,

Tiberiu