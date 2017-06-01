Michal Pogon - Polish referees team in Romania, here we go!

As every year at the REFEREE.pL we have a well-represented group from Poland. Please see a few words about Michal Pogon, as a first introduction to our polish friends.

Michal is a physiotherapist in health care center in Cracow. He has referee license since 2007. Currently he officiates in Poland second and first division from two years.

This is his second time at REFEREE.PL camp.

The first time for Michal was two years ago in Walbrzych. Back then he learned a lot and gained international experience, that why he decided to participate this year as well. He was also attending many times the SCANIA CUP in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Michal: My adventure with basketball has started when I was a child as I was player for three years in my home town - Bochnia. When I finished my short carrier I decided to see how it is to be on the other side… and then I became a referee. And now the officiating is my lifestyle, I’m looking forward every Saturday to "game time" :)