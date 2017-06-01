Sasa Pukl - years of top experience for REFEREE.PL

Euroleague experience, many finals, multiple championships – This is how we could start describe our next instructor. Sasa Pukl is coming from Slovenia and it will be his 5th time with REFEREE.PL. So happy to meet again. Sasa was born in 1970. He is officiating since 1987, passed his FIBA clinic in 1995 which gives him 21 years on the international courts.