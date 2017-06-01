Costas Rigas in Romania - do we need to introduce?

We are extremely pleased to announce that Costar Rigas is coming to the REFEREE.PL camp!! For the 8 times in the history of the camp already was Costas with us, sharing his incredible experience, wide knowledge and strong opinions about basketball and refereeing.

Every time he is the same as we know him, straight to the point, and every time he brings something new to the table. I can promise that his lectures are something that you have to experience to understand what is like to be amongst the best referees in the world.

Welcome Costas!!

I don't need to introduce Costas, as you know him from a long time, but please see below a career summary to remind you his basketball path.

Costas Rigas started as a basketball player with 1st Greek division club. Later he became a coach and a referee in the same time.

In 1974 Mr. Rigas decided to follow his referee career only

1977 – Mr. Rigas became an International referee

1992 – He finished his ref career at Barcelona Olympics

2012– Olympic Game's Commissioner

Costas Rigas officiated big finals and he is very happy and proud to choose the refereeing road which is not easy but as he said: "You are dealing only with yourself. Not with the presidents of the clubs, not with players, fans, media could fire you as it happens with coach job."

Among the 23 big finals officiated we have to mention the Los Angeles Olympic Games Men’s Final in 1984 and Barcelona Olympics Women’s Final in 1992.

He also officiated World Championships Final in 1996. European Championships Finals in 1985 and 1991. Club's Champions finals "Korac Cup" four times and Intercontinental Final, America's Final twice and the first McDonald final in Milwaukee and other Zones Championships Finals.

He decided to finish 2 years earlier than the limit says, becoming the first General Director of the Professional League in Greece while at the same time he was FIBA commissioner and National Instructor.

With the unanimous decision of the clubs Costas Rigas became Director of the Euroleague referees on 2000 when the new organization was established and was holding this office for 15 years.

Currently Costas is working with FIBA advising on the referee’s development.