Srđan DOŽAI - welcome for the first time to our instructors’ team at REFEREE.PL

Specially for you to Romania will be coming Srđan Dožai – FIBA referee with 15 years of experience in Euroleague. It is going to be the very first time for Mr Dožai at the REFEREE.PL.

Mr Dožai was born in 1969 in Croatia. He became a referee in the age of 14 and 5 years later he was already officiating the National League in his country. In 1993 Mr Dožai passed the international clinic and became a FIBA referee. He joined Euroleague list of referees in 2001.

Career highlights:

F4: 2004. Tel Aviv (3rd place)

F4: 2008. Madrid (FINAL)

Eurocup F4: 2010. Vitoria (3rd place)

FIBA F4 women 2000. Ruzomberok (3rd place)

FIBA ECR women 2001. Schio (Schio-Adana)

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2012. Turkey

EUROBASKET 2013. Lithuania

EUROBASKET 2015. Slovenia

VTB LEAGUE F4 Lithuania

ADRIATIC LEAGUE Finals

CROATIAN NATIONAL LEAGUE Finals

CROATIAN NATIONAL CUP Finals - 16 times