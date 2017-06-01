Straight from America, long awaited instructor and great referee - Jose Anibal Carrion

We are absolutely amazed to have Jose this year with us in Romania. Last year couldn't join the camp in person and you could see him being active online with tests and situations as expert. This year Jose is going to be our expert in person! Jose is coming to Cluj and will join the instructors team for the REFEREE.PL camp.

Jose was born in Puerto Rico in 1973. He currently lives and works in USA. He started officiating in his teenage years and became an international referee in 2001 representing Puerto Rico.

Career highlights: