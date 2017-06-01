Johny Jacobs - well known FIBA instructor at the camp again

Welcome for the second time for Johny Jacobs in the instructors’ team for REFEREE.PL

Johnny is FIBA instructor from Belgium with over 15 years of experience as a referee in the top Belgian division and international. Johnny is very passionate about officiating and he is focused on practical knowledge of refereeing. Mr Jacobs is known for his “Axioma’s” in which he combines his job as Human Resources Manager and officiating. Johnny is helping many federations in their tutorial programs, besides Belgian one, he goes to Ireland, Netherlands and Scotland.

This year again you can use his extensive knowledge about basketball, ask questions and make him busy :)