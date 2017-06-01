Euroleague observer and Serbian National Instructor at the camp in Cluj - Miodrag Licina

Very warm welcome for the first time to the RERFEREE.PL for Mr Licina from Serbia. Mr Licina is working since last year as an Euroleague observer and also National Instructor and President of Serbian Committee.

Mr Licina was born in Serbia in 1964, and he started his refereeing career in 1979. Since 1991 he spent 23 seasons in the National Top league and for 21 years was as well FIBA referee, he retired in 2014. His last 5 years in the court he spent in Euroleague as well. Right after finishing his career Mr Licina became FIBA Instructor and as well Euroleague observer.