We keep last for the best - Kuba Zamojski

The instructors list couldn't be fully closed without Kuba. Everybody knows Kuba, as he is the main organized of the REFEREE.PL already from 13 years, who is passionate about teaching, passing his knowledge and experience to referees from all over the world. Kuba again this year will be an instructor at the camp in Romania and Poland.

Kuba is also one of the best Euroleague active referees. Active? Yeah... Recently unfortunately passive, as for the last couple of months he was heeling an injury, which stop him from finishing the season. After series of training and treatment he is soon back on the court and so for him his own camp now is very important and he will be preparing together with you for the upcoming very soon new season.

But every cloud has a silver lining and so because of having more time this year Kuba could take part as an instructor in some referee’s camps in Seychelles and Macau and as well teaching at the FIBA camp in Sweden.

Career highlights:

Referee since 1989.

International referee since 1999.

From 2000 in Euroleague.

Refereeing EUROLEAGUE and EURO CUP games.

2003 - European Championship in Greece

2007 - World Championship U20 in Moscow

2008 - Euroleague Final Four in Berlin

2009 - World Championship U19 in New Zealand

2009 - European Championship in Poland

2010 - World Championship in Turkey

2012 - World Championship U17 Man in Lithuania

2014 - Women World Championship Turkey

2015 - Eurobasket in Germany, Latvia, Croatia and France

Welcome to all the instructors to REFEREE.PL. Stay ready as we start with first session in Romania in 2 days!!!