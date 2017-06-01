Young successful FIBA as an instructor in Radom - Michał Proc

For the first time welcome to the REFEREE.PL Instructors team for Michał Proc from Poland. Michał is a young FIBA referee. He started to play basketball in the age of 10 and officiated his first game at the basketball preseason preparation camp for his team 2 years later. He comes from Warsaw and as an interesting fact, he also officiates Polish Championship in the arm wrestling.

Michał is having a successful time in his international career, and so it will be good to hear for referees from his perspective about how to work on your development in the beginning for FIBA games.

Kindly welcome to the team Michał!!