Here comes the experience – Milan Brziak at REFEREE.pl in Radom

The international referee from Slovakia – Milan Brziak, will come to the camp for the second time, but for the first time as an instructor, as at the very beginning 10 years ago, he was with us as a participant. This is great to have Milan back, now in different role. Milan is bringing a lot of experience from FIBA and Euroleague, so will work with you specially to help you in the game assessment, video situations and instant feedback.