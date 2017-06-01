FIBA National Instructor for Poland at the camp in Radom – Grzegorz Ziemblicki

Please welcome in the instructors’ team, for the first time at REFEREE.PL – Grzegorz Ziemblicki. Grzegorz is an experience referee with the impressive CV, long year on the international level as a referee. Grzegorz has officiated many important championships, tournament and as well Olympic games.

From this year Grzegorz is working as an FIBA National Instructor in Poland.

Please see the officiating career highlights here:

1995 International Referee

1998 Ronchetti Cup Final

2001 Saporta Cup Final

2000 Sydney Olympics

1999, 2001, 2011 Eurobasket Women

2003, 2005, 2007 Eurobasket Men

Euroleague referee 2001-2003, 2004-2015

2011 Euroleague Final Four

2010 Women World Championship

2011 FIBA All Star Women Game

From 2015 FIBA National Instructor in Poland