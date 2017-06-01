Combination of youth and experience on the international level – Darek Zapolski in instructor’s team in Radom

Darek is coming for the second time as an instructor at REFEREE.PL. He was already with us in Bielsko-Biala in Poland 2014. Darek is an active international referee with a great experience coming from multiple tournaments and championships he was officiating. We are very happy, that Darek will be with us for the second session in Radom to share his knowledge.

Officiating career highlight:

Referee since 1995

Top Polish league since 2004

FIBA referee 2012

Participated in 4 REFEREE.PL camps

Pictures by Paweł Pietranik Photography