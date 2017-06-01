From Cluj to Radom - Costas, Jose, Micio, Kuba - closing the instructors list

Closing the instructors list for Radom we have 4 important assets that are coming to the camp. Costas, who is known to all of you for his strong character in and off the court, working extensively with Euroleague referees and coaches, now working with FIBA, Jose who came from USA to share his experience with you and teach you more about team work, Micio from Serbia, who will help you to develop yourself on the court and Kuba, that from many year already is helping you all to make progress and make sure all can benefit from the various aspects of the camp.

Welcome all to the second session of the REFEREE.PL