Saša Pukl in Radom - here comes the top experience!!

As our instructor's list is open we continue to announce the confirmed names of who is joining OUR TEAM for the REFEREE.PL 2017.

We are very pleased to tell you that Sasa Pukl will come to Radom this year to work with you. As an active referee with a long resume of games, tournaments and championships, including Olympics, he is a tresure of knowledge for the common trends, rules understanding and implementation during the game, player's different behaviour and so on. Everyone will have time to ask some questions and watch the video clips with Sasa, who will be watching you working your games.

Sasa is a refere since 1995, here is his professional basketball referee track record:

2012 London olympics

2008 (Madrid) and 2016 (Manila) Olympics qualifying tournament

2006 (Japan) and 2010 (Turkey) World cup

2005 (Serbia-Montenegro) and 2007 (Spain) Eurobasket

2011 (Argentina) and 2013 (Mexico) Americas Championship

2001 (Japan), 2005 (Argentina) and 2009 (New Zealand) Fiba U-19 World Championship

Eurolegue referee since 2001

2014 (Moscow) and 2016 (Strasbourg) Eurocup final game

2007 (Athens), 2009 (Berlin), 2014 (Milano) and 2015 (Madrid) Euroleague Final 4. Milano and Madrid also final games

5th times as an instructor at REFEREE.PL: 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016