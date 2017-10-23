Top of the world class active referee at REFEREE.PL - Jose Carrion straight from Americas

It is going to be the second time for our camp to host Jose in person. Last year in Cluj and Radom he has stolen all referee’s hearts with his direct approach, practicality and amazing contact with the audience. Nothing surprising as Jose Carrion has a diploma in Education and 20 years plus of experience in teaching, both in Puerto Rico and US. On top of that Jose is one of the best officials in the World, with his impressive track record and achievements. We are very happy that this year again he will be with us and helping to develop and prepare your body and mind for the coming season. When in Radom take a moment to talk to him, about your goals, about what you need to learn and where to develop to achieve your dream nominations.

Jose was born in Puerto Rico in 1973. He currently lives and works in USA. He started officiating in his teenage years and became an international referee in 2001 representing Puerto Rico. He is working in NCAA Division I since 2002. It is going to be his 2nd time at REFEREE.PL as an instructor.

Career highlights: