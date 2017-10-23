Polish Top league official and instructor for REFEREE.PL - Janusz Calik

Janusz Calik this year again will join our camp as an instructor. First time he was with us in Krakow, where he is originally from in Poland. Janusz became a referee in 1986 and 6 years later he officiated the top polish division, that lead he to become an international referee in 2000. Since many years Janusz is working with the basketball referees on various camps during seminars and clinics in Poland. It will be great to have his support and feedback for the camp, specially to hear to the advices of an active referee while observing and evaluating the game.

Career highlights:

Referee since 1986

Top Polish Leagues since 1992

International referee since 2000

Basketball Champions League since 2016

2001 – Francophone Games in Canada – 3rd place

2012 – Fiba Eurocup Women Final in Kursk

2015 – Eurobasket Women in Hungary and Romania

2016 – Fiba Eurocup Men F4 in Chalon – Final

2017 – Eurobasket Women in Czech Republic – Final

Many years as a lecturer during seminars and clinics in Poland.