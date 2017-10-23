Marcin Kowalski - Polish Euroleague experience at the camp

Welcome to the instructors team for Marcin Kowalski. This is the second time when Marcin is with us after the camp in Krakow. Marcin is an active FIBA referee. He is also officiating Euroleague and EURO CUP games. Marcin got his refree licence 27 years ago. He has great international experience of many Eurobaskets and Championships, that he will be very happy to share with you.

Career highlights:

Referee since 1990.

International referee since 2003.

From 2005 in Euroleague.

Refereeing EUROLEAGUE and EURO CUP games.

2005 - Eurobasket Women in Turkey

2007 - Eurobasket Women in Italy

2009 - Summer Universiade in Belgrade

2011 - European Championship U20 in Spain

2012 - World Championship Women U17 in Holland

2013 - European Championship Women U20 in Turkey

2015 - Eurobasket in Germany, Latvia, Croatia and France

2016 - European Championship U20 in Finland

In 2012 attended NBA summer league.